India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), the biggest bourse in the country, on Thursday said it has acquired Indian financial data provider Cogencis Information Services Ltd from Samara Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Cogencis provides real-time market data and financial news in India to trading clients through its Cogencis WorkStation.

As part of the transaction, NSE Data & Analytics Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of NSE, has acquired the terminal business of Cogencis and sold the news arm of the company to Informist Media Private Ltd, the exchange said.

Informist Media would exclusively provide news to Cogencis WorkStation for five year to ensure continuity of service to existing customers of the Cogencis WorkStation, it said.