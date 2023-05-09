Novavax to cut workforce by 25% despite promising COVID-flu vaccine data

The layoffs will affect approximately 498 jobs out of the company's total of 1,992 full-time employees as of February 21, according to the company's latest regulatory filings.

Novavax Inc on Tuesday, May 9, announced that it intends to reduce its workforce by 25 percent. However, the biotech company also shared promising data for its COVID-influenza combination vaccine and two other shots, which raised hopes for a potential recovery for the cash-strapped company.

The layoffs will affect approximately 498 jobs out of the company's total of 1,992 full-time employees as of February 21, according to the company's latest regulatory filings.

However, Novavax's shares experienced a pre-market surge of nearly 9 percent following the company's announcement of its 2023 revenue forecast. This is a significant development as the company had previously expressed concerns about its future due to significant uncertainty.

The positive forecast, combined with the promising vaccine data, may be contributing to renewed investor confidence in the cash-strapped firm.

According to Refinitiv's survey of five analysts, the company's total annual revenue is now expected to range between $1.4-1.6 billion. This is significantly higher than the market's previous estimate of $831.6 million.

Novavax has been in business for 35 years, but its only marketed product now is its coronavirus vaccine. The company is relying on cost controls and the success of its COVID/flu combination vaccine candidate trial to keep the business afloat.

Results from a mid-stage trial involving adults aged 50-80 years indicated that the combination vaccine generated an immune response that was on par with Novavax's protein-based COVID vaccine and influenza vaccines that have already received regulatory approval.

Global regulators anticipate that COVID vaccination campaigns will likely need to be conducted annually, similar to the annual flu inoculation campaigns.

Novavax anticipates that its cost-cutting initiatives will result in a reduction of its annual research and commercial expenses by 20-25 percent compared to the previous year.

The company's cash and equivalent reserves declined to $637 million by the end of the quarter, from $1.3 billion as of December 31.

Novavax reported a net loss of $3.41 per share in the first quarter, which was slightly lower than the estimated net loss of $3.46 per share.

With inputs from Reuters