Novavax to cut workforce by 25% despite promising COVID-flu vaccine data

The layoffs will affect approximately 498 jobs out of the company's total of 1,992 full-time employees as of February 21, according to the company's latest regulatory filings.

Novavax Inc on Tuesday, May 9, announced that it intends to reduce its workforce by 25 percent. However, the biotech company also shared promising data for its COVID-influenza combination vaccine and two other shots, which raised hopes for a potential recovery for the cash-strapped company.

