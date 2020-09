When it comes to packaged food, what is natural or real? The definition, as laid out by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), can lead to a fair bit of confusion, even anger.

Would that mean Parry's 'natural brown sugar' after all, wasn't natural?

The question posed on Twitter attracted several comments from other users, who pointed out they had noticed a similar warning label on other products, ranging such as 'fresh' tomato ketchup, 'real' fruit juices, 'homemade' ginger-garlic pastes, or 'kacchi ghani' (or cold-pressed) oils.

Soon, in a message in the same thread, Parry said that according to regulatory requirements by the FSSAI, words such as ‘natural’, ‘fresh’, ‘original’, ‘traditional’, ‘pure’, ‘authentic’, ‘genuine’ and ‘real’ on the labels can be used without a disclaimer only when the product is not processed in any manner except washed, peeled, chilled and trimmed.

While Parry's explanation may have satisfied some, others continued to question the company's rationale.