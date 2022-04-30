Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately.

It's a semantic change only and there will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey's roles and responsibilities, the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November. Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey's title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added Technoking of Tesla to his official role at the electric car maker. The two know each other Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.