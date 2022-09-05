    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Nomura invests Rs 125 crore in telecom company iBus

    Nomura invests Rs 125 crore in telecom company iBus

    Nomura invests Rs 125 crore in telecom company iBus
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The strategic investment will enable iBus Group in the consolidation and transformation of digital infrastructure in wifi-managed services and other value-added services.

    Global financial services group Nomura has invested Rs 125 crore in Morgan Stanley-backed telecom infrastructure firm iBus Group, the Bengaluru-based firm said on Monday.
    The strategic investment will enable iBus Group in the consolidation and transformation of digital infrastructure in wifi-managed services and other value-added services.
    The funding will also help expand the iBus Group's presence globally through its subsidiaries in Singapore, Dubai and the US, the company said.
    Also Read: Layoffs continue, but experts and crypto funding paint an optimistic picture
    "With this investment, we envision accelerating the convergence of protocols to amplify the experience of digital services for our customers. Currently, digital connectivity infrastructure is skewed towards urban & tier 1 states/cities in India, resulting in a huge digital divide.
    iBus will now build scale and eliminate inefficiencies to fast track the essential digitalisation of our economy," iBus group, director and CBO, Subash Vasudevan said.
    Nomura managing director-head of loans and principal investments in India Ambrish Singh said the company's investment will allow the iBus to drive consolidation and scale its digital footprint.
    Also Read: Five key financial lessons to learn from your teachers

    Tags

    Morgan StanleyNomura

    Previous Article

    Sebi issues Rs 98 lakh recovery notice to Midvalley Entertainment, its directors

    Next Article

    Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru orthopaedic hospital for Rs 200 crore

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng