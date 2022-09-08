    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    No plan to force workers to return to office: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Amazon tech workers were told to work from home in early 2020 as the coronavirus spread rapidly.

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said that the company doesn’t plan to order corporate employees to return to the office, according to CNBC report.
    "We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Jassy was quoted as saying when asked about the company’s post-pandemic return-to-office strategy during an appearance at the Code conference in Los Angeles.
    Amazon tech workers were told to work from home in early 2020 as the coronavirus spread rapidly. In October, Jassy said Amazon would leave it up to individual managers to decide how often workers would be required to come into the office, which marked a sharp reversal from its earlier goal of returning to an “office-centric culture.”
    Jassy noted that most Amazon corporate employees are working on a hybrid work schedule and that certain sections of the company, like its hardware and creative teams, are in the office more often.
    "I do think there are some things that are harder to do remotely. I think it's a little harder to invent remotely," he was quoted as saying in the report.
    "At the end of the day, we have to deliver the right results for customers, and people understand whether they work remotely or in an office that that has to be the number one priority," he said.
    Meanwhile, a report recently said that hybrid working is the most preferred workspace strategy these day. 63 percent of firms in India have currently adopted the pattern and many offices are looking to create bigger spaces for their employees.
    According to the survey, of the firms currently embracing a hybrid model, the number of work-from-office days varies, while 28 percent of companies make their staff work all days from the office. The Colliers report suggests that three days a week is the most popular model in the hybrid scenario.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST

