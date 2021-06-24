No job cuts; all bonuses, medical expenses fully paid: Nita Ambani at RIL AGM

First Published: IST
Reliance Industries did not cut any jobs or salaries during the COVID pandemic that has been raging since last year, Nita Ambani said at the company’s 44th AGM.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,557.00
|53.85
|3.58
|TCS
|3,370.55
|109.15
|3.35
|JSW Steel
|680.00
|14.50
|2.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|2.23
|Asian Paints
|3,047.00
|59.65
|2.00
