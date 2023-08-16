NMDC Steel aims to reach 1 million tonne steel volume in FY24 despite lime shortage

NMDC Ltd's CMD, Amitava Mukherjee, stated that the company is aiming for at least 1 million tonnes of steel production in the first half. Mukherjee emphasised that the path to profitability for NMDC Steel is only gradual. The company is predicted to reach a break-even point at approximately 2 million tonnes of sales volume.

NMDC Steel, the steel subsidiary of state-owned NMDC Ltd — India's largest producer of iron ore— has set an internal goal of achieving a steel volume of 1 million tonne in the current financial year.

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the steel subsidiary is aiming for at least 1 million tonnes of steel production mostly in the first half of the financial year 2024 itself.

However, he pointed out that there are challenges as well, saying the company needs to purchase lime for steel production and that poses a significant logistical hurdle.

“In the first half, we are targeting a production of at least 1 million tonne of steel, despite having a constraint of non-availability of lime,” he said.

Mukherjee said that NMDC Steel's path to profitability is only a gradual one. The company is projected to break even at approximately 2 million tonne of sales volume.

At the same time, the company is striving to uphold a consistent margin of around 40 percent.

Mukherjee anticipates that with the current pricing trends and increasing production volumes, operational costs will decrease slightly. Consequently, the company should be able to maintain an EBITDA margin of approximately 40 percent, with a small fluctuation of 1 or 2 percent.

Regarding the total volume expectations for the parent company NMDC Ltd in the fiscal year 2024, Mukherjee expects that the range will be between 47 to 49 million tonnes.

“We are looking at more than 45 million tonne this year, comfortably, I think we should be able to achieve around 47 to 49 million tonne. That is the number we are looking at, especially in terms of Kumaraswamy iron ore plant that is coming in,” he said.

Addressing the company's debt situation, Mukherjee said NMDC currently carries a debt burden of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Mukherjee acknowledged the significant interest that it has received in the NMDC Steel disinvestment plan. He revealed that several bids have been received based on Expressions of Interest (EOI), and the finalisation of the share purchase agreement is currently in progress. Once it is finalised, the disinvestment process will proceed accordingly, Mukherjee added.