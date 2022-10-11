RailTel bags NMDC deal to offer digital transformation services

By Sangam Singh

RailTel Corporation of India has bagged an order from mining major NMDC for covering ICT and digital transformation services both at NDMC's corporate offices and mining complexes.

RailTel shares were up 1.28 percent on the BSE in morning trade.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by H Sundaram Prabhu, GM (IT) of NMDC, and Manohar Raja, Executive Director, RailTel, in the presence of NMDC CMD Sumit Deb, at NMDC’s headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday, October 10.

Deb said the partnership would focus on the optimal utilisation of resources and build mineral accountability, thus paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector.

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) of the mining company, said that RailTel would provide consultancy, project management and execution services that will enhance efficiency and transparency.

This MoU is an extension of NMDC's partnership with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations.

RailTel has been providing High-Definition Video Conferencing solutions for seven years now.

