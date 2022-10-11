    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NMDC signs MoU with RailTel for ICT and digital solutions

    By Sangam Singh

    "An MoU to this effect was signed by Shri H Sundaram Prabhu, GM(IT) NMDC and Shri Manohar Raja, Executive Director, RailTel in the presence of CMD, NMDC, Shri Sumit Deb at NMDC’s headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday," the statement said.

    Mining major NMDC has signed a MoU with RailTel Corporation of India for covering ICT and Digital Transformation Services of the company, both at its Corporate Offices and Mining Complexes.
    "An MoU to this effect was signed by Shri H Sundaram Prabhu, GM(IT) NMDC and Shri Manohar Raja, Executive Director, RailTel in the presence of CMD, NMDC, Shri Sumit Deb at NMDC’s headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday," the statement said.
     Sumit Deb, CMD of NMDC said that this partnership will focus on optimal utilisation of resources and build mineral accountability,thus paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector. Whereas Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) of the mining company said that RailTel will provide Consultancy, Project Management and Execution services that will enhance efficiency and transparency.
    This MoU is an extension of NMDC's partnership with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations. RailTel has been providing High-Definition Video Conferencing solutions for seven years now.
    First Published:  IST
