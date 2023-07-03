NMDC shares rise after best ever production, sales figures in a June quarter

NMDC's sales during the month of June more-than-doubled on a month-on-month basis, rising 115 percent to 4.1 million tonnes.

State-run NMDC Ltd. announced that the June quarter resulted in the best ever production and sales for the company.

For the June quarter, NMDC produced 10.7 million tonnes and sold 11.15 million tonnes on Iron Ore. Production grew by 20 percent year-on-year, while sales were up 45 percent compared to last year.

The miner said that production received a boost from the output in June. For the month, on a standalone basis, NMDC produced 3.48 million tonnes of iron ore, a growth of 35 percent from May. Sales during the month of June more-than-doubled on a month-on-month basis, rising 115 percent to 4.1 million tonnes.

Chairman and managing director (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said, “Our record of highest ever Q1 and June production and sales since inception resonates with our agile and diligent investments in mine planning, expansion and very efficient human assets.”

NMDC had last raised the price of iron ore lumps by Rs 100 to Rs 4,500 per tonne and that of iron ore fines by Rs 200 to Rs 4,110 per tonne in March 2023.

During the March 2023 quarter, NMDC’s consolidated revenue declined 13.8 percent to Rs 5,851.4 crore as against Rs 6,785.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

Shares of NMDC are trading 2.25 percent higher at Rs 107.