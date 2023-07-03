NMDC shares rise after best ever production, sales figures in a June quarter

NMDC's sales during the month of June more-than-doubled on a month-on-month basis, rising 115 percent to 4.1 million tonnes.

State-run NMDC Ltd. announced that the June quarter resulted in the best ever production and sales for the company.

For the June quarter, NMDC produced 10.7 million tonnes and sold 11.15 million tonnes on Iron Ore. Production grew by 20 percent year-on-year, while sales were up 45 percent compared to last year.

The miner said that production received a boost from the output in June. For the month, on a standalone basis, NMDC produced 3.48 million tonnes of iron ore, a growth of 35 percent from May. Sales during the month of June more-than-doubled on a month-on-month basis, rising 115 percent to 4.1 million tonnes.