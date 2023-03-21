NMDC hikes prices of lump ore, fines by Rs 100 and Rs 200 per tonne

The country’s largest iron ore producer, in its stock exchange filing mentioned that the prices exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes.

State-run miner NMDC on Tuesday said that it has increased the price of lump ore (65.53, 6-40mm) to ₹4,500 per tonne from ₹4,400 per tonne in February, price of fines (64 percent - 10 mm) has been hiked by ₹200 per tonne at ₹4,110 per tonne.

The latest change in the price comes after NMDC had fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 4,400 per tonne and price of fines at Rs 3,910 per tonne in February. The company’s February sales had declined 4.8 percent at 3.78 mt Vs 3.97 mt, at the same time previous year.

Lump ore and fines is one of the key ferrous feeds used in the blast furnaces for iron, steel making industry.

Prior to this, in January, the iron ore producer had updated the price of lump ore (65.53, 6-40 mm) at Rs 4,300 per tonne and the price of fines at Rs 3,410 per tonne. The prices at that time were increased by Rs 500 per tonne for lumps and Rs 200 per tonne for fines. In an earlier update, the miner had increased the prices of iron ore by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 3,800 per tonne, and the price of fines to Rs 2,910 per tonne from Rs 2,610 per tonne.

In quarter 3, NMDC’s net profit had declined 55.5 percent at Rs 912.2 crore against Rs 2,048 crore, at the same time previous year.

The shares of NMDC at 12:20 pm were trading more than one percent lower at Rs 111.6