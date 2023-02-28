homebusiness Newscompanies NewsKerala based NKORR Technologies opens new office in Technopark, expands to Europe

Kerala-based NKORR Technologies opens new office in Technopark, expands to Europe

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 2:05:27 PM IST (Published)

NKORR Technologies has opened a new office space at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, a step towards its plan of expansion of operations to Europe. The office space at Technopark began functioning on February 27.

The Kerala-based healthcare solutions company was founded in 2017. It started with an initial of five employees, but at present has over 60 employees.
NKORR started its operations in Europe at two new offices in Germany and Slovakia. Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the Europe office last week, via online medium. Riyas also inaugurated the new office space at Technopark.
Also Read: Yogesh Patel resigns as chief financial officer of Mahindra Logistics
The company currently is present in various countries including the United States. In its statement, NKORR said that in the last six years, they have progressed as "one of the best-sought partners" worldwide in the field of healthcare solutions.
"Now, it is the right time to venture into more domains and markets by utilising our expertise in Artificial intelligence, machine learning and image processing," said founders  Rakesh Ramachandran, Naigil Joseph and Retheesh Kumar.
NKORR Technologies provides technology services in the healthcare sector. The company has expanded its operations to Europe as per the demand of many customers. 
Also Read: Wipro's new four global biz lines structure reflects sharpening focus: Morgan Stanley
