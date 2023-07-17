CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWhen Nithin Kamath doubled up as Zerodha’s social media manager

When Nithin Kamath doubled up as Zerodha’s social media manager

When Nithin Kamath doubled up as Zerodha’s social media manager
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Storyboard18  Jul 17, 2023 7:07:18 PM IST (Published)

Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath talks about creating his personal brand online, the power of storytelling and building Zerodha from scratch.

Storytelling is an important aspect of an entrepreneur especially in a consumer facing startup, says Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha


While speaking to Storyboard18, he reveals that he, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath and Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh, have actively engaged in blogging. Nikhil Kamath also hosts a podcast.

While Kamath has been active online, he only recognized the power of social media for building a personal brand in 2019.

"I've been very active on a lot of forums. I used to manage Zerodha's social media handles personally for a long time. But then, I used to spend a lot of time with traditional media until I realized in 2019 that it's also important to build your own personal brand. That's when I got on Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.," Kamath shares.

According to him, it is essential for people to know the type of brand the founder represents, but it also comes with its own risks.

"Because you can accidentally say something that can backfire. The more things you say, the more risk you bring to the table as well. So, it's about finding the right balance. The problem with social media and content creation is that sometimes you can get carried away because being on social media gives you dopamine hits, and people like retweets, etc. So, sometimes you can get carried away and say things that you don't really have to say," he explains.

Kamath mentions that he has a team that has complete control over everything he says.

"They have the authority to kill anything I write if they think it's not worth saying it that way. I think that balance has to be maintained," he adds.

Kamath also discusses the secret sauce behind building the Zerodha brand with minimal advertising. He believes that having a good product followed by good storytelling is the key to brand building.

"Good storytelling is essential. You need to have a good product and do what is right for the customer. But more importantly, you have to become a storyteller and consistently do it over a long period of time. Not everyone stays committed for a long period, and while we receive credit today for Zerodha, it has taken 15-16 years to reach this point. When I say 15-16 years, I also include my 10 years before, when I used to be very active on online social media and trading platforms. It takes time, and you have to keep doing it, hoping that someday you get lucky," he adds.

(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Storyboard18Zerodha CEO Nitin Kamath

Recommended Articles

View All
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X