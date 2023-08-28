Nita Ambani resigns from RIL Board, to continue as chairperson of Reliance Foundation

2 Min Read
In a strategic move, Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will step down from the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) while retaining her position as Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.
This transition is aimed at further amplifying the foundation's mission to transform the lives of marginalised and under-resourced communities across India.
The RIL board has accepted Nita Ambani's resignation, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to steer the Reliance Foundation towards even greater societal transformation. As Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani's leadership has propelled the foundation to achieve remarkable progress in its mission, RIL said.
"Reliance Foundation's noble cause has touched countless lives, nurturing and empowering those who need it most. Nita Ambani's profound dedication now calls her to channel her energies exclusively into strengthening the foundation, embarking on an ambitious journey to initiate a host of new programs and initiatives that promise to uplift society in profound ways," the company said in a statement.
While Nita Ambani steps down from the RIL Board, she will maintain a pivotal role in the company's trajectory as the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She will attend every RIL board meeting as a permanent invitee. This
Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. Under Nita Ambani's leadership, the foundation has initiated various programmes and initiatives aimed at addressing a wide range of social issues, including education, healthcare, rural development, and disaster response.
Her work through Reliance Foundation includes initiatives like providing quality education, healthcare, and rural development programs to underserved communities in India. The foundation has made significant contributions during various national disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
