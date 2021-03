On the eve of International Women’s Day, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Ms Nita Mukesh Ambani on Sunday launched a digital networking platform - ‘Her Circle’.

The platform aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.

“When women lean on women, incredible things happen! All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others,” said Ms Ambani.

“I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform, " she added.

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women to each other through a social platform. Users will have access to videos, articles, and other strategies around health, wellness, finance, work, personality development, beauty, entertainment, creative self-expression and more.

Her circle will also provide women with answers from Reliance's panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile, the statement said. It will give access to master classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

It’s available as a free app on Google Play Store and My Jio App Store.