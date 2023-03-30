Niranjan Gupta elevated as chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp

Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman and whole-time director on the board.
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday, March 30, said its board has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023.
Gupta is the chief financial officer (CFO), head of the strategy and M&A in Hero MotoCorp, the company said in an exchange filing. The company will announce a new CFO in due course.
Over the past six years, Niranjan has played a key role in shaping the financial health of the company by navigating it through a highly competitive and ever-evolving environment. He has also played a significant role in forging key partnerships with global brands such as Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.
Niranjan has more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain, and strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals and mining, and automobiles.
He also serves as a director on the board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Ltd, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan spent three years at Vedanta and 20 years at Unilever across global roles.
Pawan Munjal said Niranjan's elevation to the role of CEO is a testimony to the robust succession planning process in place within the company.
"The board looks forward to his contribution to realising the full potential of Hero MotoCorp," Munjal said.
Niranjan Gupta said, "With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with a focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility."
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
