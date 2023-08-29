CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNippon Paint to repurchase India businesses from Singapore's Wuthelam Group

Nippon Paint to repurchase India businesses from Singapore's Wuthelam Group

Berger Paints India will continue to own 49 percent stake in the automotive coatings venture. As of now, Wuthelam Group owns 58.7 percent stake in Nippon Paint Holdings.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 5:28:39 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Nippon Paint to repurchase India businesses from Singapore's Wuthelam Group

Japan's largest coatings maker Nippon Paint Holdings will repurchase Nippon Paint (India) and Berger Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings for 14.5 billion yen from Singaporean paint conglomerate Wuthelam Group, Bloomberg reported. The deal is set to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Share Market Live

As per the details put out, Berger Paints India will continue to own 49 percent stake in the automotive coatings venture. As of now, the Wuthelam Group owns 58.7 percent stake in Nippon Paint Holdings.


Nippon Paint said the Indian businesses have good prospects for sustained profit growth.

Earlier in 2020, Wuthelam planned to acquire a majority stake in Nippon Paint Holdings in a deal valued at roughly 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion). Nippon had also executed a call option for the businesses, which it sold for combined 10.8 billion yen in 2021.

Also Read:India's largest paint manufacturer is gearing up for a colourful festive season

With inputs from Bloomberg

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Berger Paintspaint

Recommended Articles

View All
CCI releases draft rules to encourage settlements, minimise litigation

CCI releases draft rules to encourage settlements, minimise litigation

Aug 29, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services in deal talks, Kedaara likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Navneet Education investee company K-12 Techno Services in deal talks, Kedaara likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Chalet Hotels plans 1000 more rooms across India; MD says all are under development already

Chalet Hotels plans 1000 more rooms across India; MD says all are under development already

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X