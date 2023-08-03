Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw together pledge Rs 50 lakh to charity

The charity organisation that will receive the fund will be selected through voting by users on Twitter.

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of India's largest online stock trading platform Zerodha, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the founder of Biocon, have pledged a combined total of Rs 50 lakh to charity, exemplifying their commitment to philanthropy. This generous act was announced during an episode of Kamath's podcast, ‘WTF is.’

Kamath informed his followers about the initiative on Twitter and asked them to choose the organisation that will receive the money.

“The choice is yours! Kiran and I pledged 50 lakhs to charity on the ‘WTF is Biotech’ podcast, Ep. 7. You decide who gets it. The poll closes this Friday (4th Aug),” Kamath tweeted on Tuesday, August 1.

He then presented four options for consideration - Ignite Foundation: Supporting young scientists and research; Parikrama Foundation: Empowering underprivileged children; Hasiru Dala: Cleaning the city and supporting waste pickers; and The Freedom Project: Supporting human trafficking survivors.

Notably, Ignite Foundation and Parikrama Foundation were Mazumdar-Shaw's picks, while Hasiru Dala was Kamath's selection. The Freedom Project was chosen by the audience.

The charity organisation that will receive the fund will be selected through voting by users on Twitter.

Emphasising the effects of collective efforts, Kamath concluded by saying, “Change happens together, and individually, no one can do much.”

Through his podcast 'WTF is,' Kamath indulges in engaging conversations with friends and industry experts, providing listeners with valuable insights into professional journeys and life beyond business. He revealed that every episode of the podcast will pledge a significant amount towards a charity chosen democratically by the listeners/viewers through voting.

Kamath' s philanthropic initiatives are not new. He has been actively involved in charitable efforts, evident from his personal initiative called YIPP (Your Investment, Partnering Philanthropy), and his contribution to the Bill Gates Foundation for India. He is recognised as the youngest Indian entrepreneur to have pledged the majority of his wealth to the Gates Foundation for charity in India.

On the other hand, billionaire entrepreneur and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’ s philanthropic initiatives spread over healthcare and education in rural areas of India.

The Biocon Foundation focuses on health, education, infrastructure, science and environment protection initiatives among others.