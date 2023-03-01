Nike announces lay offs; employees take to LinkedIn to share personal experiences

The employees took to LinkedIn after the resignation of Ratnakar Lavu, Nike's top technology executive. Some of the affected employees expressed disappointment and frustration, stating that they were blindsided by the layoffs and did not receive adequate support from the company.

Nike, a leading footwear and apparel brand, has reportedly laid off several employees, particularly recruiters, who took to LinkedIn to share their experiences. The company has not commented on the social media posts regarding these job cuts.

The employees took to LinkedIn after the resignation of Ratnakar Lavu, Nike's top technology executive. Some of the affected employees expressed disappointment and frustration, stating that they were blindsided by the layoffs and did not receive adequate support from the company.

Jordan Ingram, a senior talent acquisition partner at Nike, posted on LinkedIn, "Like many other amazing people lately, I was laid off from Nike yesterday. If you have followed me or worked with me at all, you know how much I love my career and what I get to do. #SeniorTechRecruiter I take serious the opportunity to change people's lives, and there is no greater joy then being able to love your job and the company you work for," Ingram added that he was open to work and needed to provide for his family.

Frank P, another talent recruiter team member, also posted on LinkedIn, "Type, delete, type, delete. As I try to find the words to say I was #laidoff yesterday from #nike. Like many talented and truly amazing people, I am now #opentowork."

"Despite this unexpected life event, I am excited for a new door to open as this one has been closed. I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support," Frank added.

Natalie Rincon, a product designer, also shared her experience, saying that she was impacted by the layoffs at the company. Rincon added that she planned to use this time to recharge and refresh before diving back into the job search.

"It has been an amazing two years working alongside talented individuals, but I plan on using this time to recharge and refresh before diving back into the job search. Moving forward, I am excited to explore new opportunities in the field of product design and would love to connect with fellow designers and individuals who have been affected by layoffs," Rincon said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, and many companies, including those outside the tech industry, have had to make tough decisions to cut costs and stay afloat. According to reports surfaced late last month, one of Vietnam's largest shoe manufacturers for major brands such as Nike and Adidas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to poor orders.

The reports of layoffs at Nike and at shoe manufacturers for major brands reflect the ongoing economic downturn caused by the pandemic.