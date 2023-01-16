NIIF to invest Rs 400 crore in Lighthouse India's fourth alternative investment fund

NIIF’s participation as an anchor investor in Lighthouse Fund IV is expected to help the fund catalyse further capital from high-quality domestic and global institutions.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd's (NIIF) Fund of Funds on Monday announced an anchor commitment of Rs 400 crores to Lighthouse India's fourth alternative investment fund (AIF). With a target size of up to Rs 3,500 crores, Lighthouse Fund IV will invest in high-growth businesses in sectors such as healthcare, specialty manufacturing, digital transformation, and consumer products among others.

“We are delighted to have NIIF as an anchor investor in our fund. We are proud that our first domestic investor is someone of NIIF’s reputation and quality and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Sachin Bhartiya, Co-Founder, Lighthouse.

NIIF Fund of Funds invests in fund managers that it believes has a strong track record and in nationally significant sectors such as climate, affordable housing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, innovation, deep technology, and manufacturing.

NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India. NIIFL manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund.

NIIF Fund of Funds (FoF) is one of the largest India-dedicated fund of funds programme globally. It is focused on building a portfolio of private equity funds across diversified sectors. FoF makes significant commitments, including providing anchor capital, to managers enabling them to attract further institutional capital for their funds.

FoF aims to provide its investors a well-diversified exposure to sectors and strategies that benefit from India’s demographics, rising incomes and discretionary spending, and a strong policy framework.

NIIF’s participation as an anchor investor in Lighthouse Fund IV is expected to help the fund catalyse further capital from high-quality domestic and global institutions.