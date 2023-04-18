From differing on US generics to a common top pick - Two brokerages share their views on Indian Pharma

Drug shortages in the US is now the highest in five years.

The Nifty Pharma index has outperformed the Nifty 50 index over the last month. The index is up over 6 percent, compared to the Nifty 50's 4.5 percent surge.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has pointed out five key reasons behind this outperformance.

A key reason behind the same is that the India business is likely to see one of steepest price increase this year. The price hike in the Indian market will be aided by one of the highest revisions in the National List of Essential Medicines or the NLEM.

Other factors contributing to the outperformance is the easing input costs and freight costs, which will aid margins.

Additionally, valuations are reasonable. The sector is currently valued at 22 times one-year forward premium, according to JPMorgan, which is a 22 percent premium to the benchmark Nifty 50.

JPMorgan is also bullish on the US business. According to the brokerage, the price erosion trends are moderating in the US generics market, compared to elevated levels seen over the last two years.

The firm also expects gains in the US business due to drug shortages and supply disruptions. Drug shortages in the US is now the highest in five years.

However, Citi is not bullish on the same. They have sounded cautious and said that the current optimism around US generic pricing may be short-lived. In fact according to them the biggest reason behind continued pressure on generic pricing is due to aggressive scale up of small and new entrants in the US which remains unabated.

According to Citi, one of the ways to improve sales and margins in the US is via product specific executions.

Among their other top picks, JPMorgan likes Cipla due to its continued outperformance in India and peptide business seeing traction in the US, while Citi’s other top pick is Torrent Pharma.