Infosys gives up all the gains over the last month, peers like HCLTech, TCS, Wipro fall too

At the lowest point of the day, Infosys has lost nearly Rs 50,000 crore in market capitalisation.

Shares of Infosys fell as much as 10 percent in early trading on Friday, marking its biggest single-day drop in three months after the company cut its full-year revenue growth guidance on Monday.

Infosys shares are the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index as well as the Nifty IT index. The last instance of the stock falling to this extent was in April, when it declared its March quarter results.

American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys ended 8.4 percent lower overnight.

Shares fell further after most of the analysts revised estimates lower for Infosys, citing a weak growth outlook. The number of sell ratings on the stock are now the highest since 2009.

The Nifty IT index is also down as much as 3.5 percent, led predominantly by Infosys. Barring Coforge, all other constituents of the Nifty IT index are trading with losses.

The biggest challenge for Infosys is the guidance cut, said Sandip Agarwal of Sowilo Investment Managers. He further said that the guidance cut by Infosys this early in the fiscal is a concern. However, he said that the cut in guidance is an Infosys-specific issue and not an industry problem as he does not believe that the IT industry is in such a pessimistic mood.

Shares of Infosys are off the day's low but currently trading 7.5 percent lower at Rs 1,340.10. The stock has given up all the gains it made over the last one month.