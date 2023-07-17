Nifty IT index at 52-week high; gains over 5,000 points in three months

On a year-to-date basis, the index is now trading with gains of over 10 percent, led by midcap IT names like Persistent Systems and Coforge, which have surged by nearly 30 percent each, while shares of Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree have gained over 20 percent each.

The Nifty IT index has hit a 52-week high on Monday, continuing from where it left off on Friday. Most of the index constituents are at a multi-month high.

Incidentally, three months ago, on April 17, the index had made its 2023 low of 26,184. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 5,500 points.

For today's session, all 10 index constituents are trading with gains. Mphasis continues to remain the top performing stock of the index, trading with gains of over 4 percent. Wipro is also witnessing its best single-day gain in over a year.

On a year-to-date basis, the index is now trading with gains of over 10 percent, led by midcap IT names like Persistent Systems and Coforge, which have surged by nearly 30 percent each, while shares of Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree have gained over 20 percent each. Infosys is the only stock on the index now, which is trading with losses on a year-to-date basis, although even that stock has recovered most of its losses.

From its yearly low of 26,184, the index is now up over 5,000 points and most of the gains have come from both TCS and Infosys in terms of points. TCS, a relative underperformer has surged over the last few trading sessions post its earnings, thereby resulting in it emerging as the top point contributor from the April lows, courtesy of its weightage in the index.

"There is no froth in the IT sector, while numbers will continue to be weak for next couple of quarters, we believe probably the same is getting reflected already in terms of downgrades," Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

"Even if you look at this quarter, despite TCS, HCLTech and the Wipro numbers not being great, the extent of downgrades have been minimal. So while near term, we believe this is a tactical rally and may not offer huge upsides, but at the same time, the downside is also fairly limited in IT and from a 12-month view, one should look to accumulate this sector now," he added.