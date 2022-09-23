    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NHPC working on stronger new capacities including solar segment

    IST

    NHPC working on stronger new capacities including solar segment

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Global brokerage CLSA, a large foreign brokerage, likes NHPC stock as well as the company and its analysts think that the company is set for a big rerating.

    Global brokerage CLSA believes that NHPC will benefit from a multi-decade opportunity of India’s net-zero commitment and has forecasted a revenue earnings equity growth of 130 percent from now till FY27.
    NHPC, currently, is operating at 7,071 megawatts (mw) capacity on a consolidated basis. “And we are working on active conception for 7,000 mw capacity including 1,000 mw of solar capacity, said RP Goyal, Director-Finance of the company while discussing how business is shaping up.
    “Similarly, 7,000 mw capacity is under pipeline,” he added.
    The under-construction projects are expected to be commissioned by 2027 in a phased manner.
    Currently, there are no out dues. The company was having out dues in terms of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore, which has been agreed to be liquidated by J&K in 28 installments.
    Also Read: Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects, including 3 in India
    Subansiri Lower and Parbati 2, large projects of NHPC, are scheduled to be commissioned in FY23 and FY24. “Our plan is to commission Subansiri Lower 2,000 mw capacity by end of FY23 and 800 mw capacity for Parbati 2 by December 2023,” he said.
    As per the company’s plan, the topline is expected to be around Rs 13,000 crore and bottomline around Rs 5,000 crore by end of FY23-FY24.
    The stock was down 1.67 percent in the last week and up 12.35 percent in the past month.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
