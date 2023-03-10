Surge in power demand makes NHPC hopeful of 200% jump in revenue in next one year

In an environment where power demand is on a rise for nearly two years, the PSU company, NHPC has set a revenue target for FY25 at Rs 15,000 crore, which is 20 percent higher than the level seen in FY22. Profit too is expected to rise by more than 42 percent over the next three years to Rs 5,000 crore against the level of Rs 3,500 crore seen in FY22.

Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi of NHPC has attributed this sharp growth expectation to the consistently rising power demand, which has been increasing for the last 17-18 months. Some months have even witnessed a growth rate of 10 percent.

Vishnoi further stated that NHPC expects a surge in demand this year as well, and the government is taking enough measures to ensure that the peak demand is met. With the rising water flow in rivers, generation should be 7-8 percent more, and the company is looking to store generational flow.

Furthermore, NHPC is set to add two units in Subansiri in Q1FY24 and plans to add two more units every three months. Two units will be added in Parvati in the last quarter of FY24, and the company is working on five more projects along with Subansiri and Parvati. The total capacity of NHPC, apart from Subansiri and Parvati, is 7,000 MW.