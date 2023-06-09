NHDC to build 525 MW pumped storage power project in Madhya Pradesh

NHDC Ltd, formerly known as Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd, said on Friday, June 9, the company is going to construct a 525 MW pumped storage project near Indira Sagar Dam, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,200 crore. The Department of New and Renewable Energy, government of Madhya Pradesh, has allotted this project to NHDC.