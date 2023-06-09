NHDC to build 525 MW pumped storage power project in Madhya Pradesh

2 Min(s) Read
NHDC Ltd is a joint venture of hydropower giant NHPC Ltd and the government of Madhya Pradesh. Shares of NHPC Ltd ended at Rs 44.54, down by Rs 0.31, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.
NHDC Ltd, formerly known as Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd, said on Friday, June 9, the company is going to construct a 525 MW pumped storage project near Indira Sagar Dam, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,200 crore. The Department of New and Renewable Energy, government of Madhya Pradesh, has allotted this project to NHDC.
The project is being undertaken, keeping in view the need for increasing peak hour demand of the state as there is a potential for 11.2 GW of pumped storage projects in Madhya Pradesh.