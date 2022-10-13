By Asmita Pant

The National Highways Infra Trust or NHAI InvIT — the infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) — on Thursday announced the public issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The issue opens on Monday, October 17, 2022, and closes on Monday, November 7, 2022, with an option of early closure.

In a press release, NHAI InvIT stated that each NCD would comprise three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPP), namely 1 STRPP A with face value of Rs 300, 1 STRPP B with face value of Rs 300 and 1 STRPP C with face value of Rs 400.

"The NCD issue offers a coupon rate of 7.90 percent p.a. payable semi-annually and an Effective Yield of 8.05 percent per annum for NCD holders in all categories. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE with BSE as the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue," it said in a press release.

The net proceeds from the issuance of NCDs are proposed to be utilised towards the infusion of debt into the Project SPV of NHIT, repayment of the bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.

The lead managers for the issue are JM Financial Ltd, A K Capital Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, and Trust Investment Advisors Private Ltd. The credit rating agencies appointed are CARE Ratings Ltd and India Ratings and Research Private Ltd.

The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research.