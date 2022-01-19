NFT marketplace Diginoor raises $1 million in seed funding

India's first NFT marketplace, Diginoor on Wednesday raised USD 1 million in seed funding. The round saw participation from Contrary Capital, Polygon Fund, Sandeep Nailwal, Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi (MD at Embassy Capital), and others.

Founded in 2021 by Chennai based teenage entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor aims to make NFT adoption mainstream in India with curated Indian entertainment content adapted for the web 3.0 space. Some of their partners include India's oldest and largest production houses like AVM Productions, Reliance Entertainment and a host of other major studios. The company also was the first to introduce the option to buy NFTs using debit and credit cards.

Co-founder of Diginoor, Karim said, "We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content, right from Rajinikanth dialogues to metaverse Kabali suits. We plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry."

To date, Diginoor has sold out its first NFT collection from the Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji. They recently launched NFTs from Chandramukhi and Kabali as well which included songs from legends like AR Rahman and metaverse versions of movie set props. Diginoor also plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs, giving fans of cinema an opportunity to participate & collect exclusive content.