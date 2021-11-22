Newly launched Swiggy One offers free deliveries, extra discount and much more; check details

Swiggy, one of India's leading food ordering and delivery platforms, announced the launch of Swiggy One membership on Monday. The upgraded plan offers comprehensive coverage of all Swiggy services like Swiggy Genie, Swiggy Meat, Swiggy Instamart and food delivery.

Swiggy One is a single-tier membership that will provide free deliveries to consumers from 70,000 popular restaurants, and on all Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99. Members will also receive up to 30 percent extra discount on restaurants, with other services like pick up and drop service, which will be soon extended to Swiggy Genie and Meat too.

"With a mission to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers, we have launched and grown our offerings across food delivery, express grocery and other offerings. The newly launched Swiggy One program brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings to regular Swiggy users," said Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy

The membership has been priced at an introductory price of Rs 299 for the first 3 months and at Rs 899 for 12 months, with the plan being live in Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and expanding to over 500 cities in the next two weeks.