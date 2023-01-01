From Hyderabadi Biryani to Pizza, what Indians ate on the last day of 2022

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi biryani (14.2 percent) and Kolkata biryani (10.4 percent).

One of India's most popular food delivery apps, Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country on the last day of 2022, PTI reported. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi biryani (14.2 percent) and Kolkata biryani (10.4 percent).

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

One of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad, Bawarchi delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New Year's Eve and prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy for December 31 last year.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in a​ tweet at 10.25 PM​. Swiggy later delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas​ for the day. It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

Moreover, as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart. It requested people to order 4,212 more to make it '6969' so that it can say "nice".

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

