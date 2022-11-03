New Microsoft report highlights urgent sustainability skills gap

By Pihu Yadav

Microsoft released a new report on Wednesday titled ' Closing the Sustainability Skills Gap: Helping businesses move from pledges to progress', which highlights the urgent need for a global sustainability workforce strategy.

Working with Boston Consulting Group, the Redmond, USA, based company surveyed 15 leading businesses to better understand how they were moving from pledges to progress on sustainability.

What they found is that the current gaps in skills, organisational structure, and talent pipeline present some of the biggest obstacles to overcome in meeting global deadlines. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that 18 million net-new jobs will be created by 2030 as a result of meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, but Microsoft noted that companies in the study consistently identify the lack of a trained workforce and inadequate strategies to develop sustainability skills and expertise as major barriers toward progress.

“Today, nearly 4,000 businesses have issued climate pledges and are investing millions of dollars to advance sustainability – but we will not achieve our goals without a ready workforce that is equipped to act. We cannot address climate change at the scale and speed required without developing sustainability capacity and fluency in the global workforce,” the company said in a statement.

An excerpt from the report reads as follows:

“Clearly the business community will need to do more. Other institutions must as well. Climate pledges and performance are equally important for every organization on the planet, including nonprofits and even government institutions themselves. In short, we’re all in this together, and we need to come together to chart a successful path forward, including investing in sustainability skills.