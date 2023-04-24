English
New India Assurance appoints Smita Srivastava as general manager and director

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 24, 2023 6:00:08 PM IST (Published)

State-owned general insurer New India Assurance Company Ltd on Monday, April 24, said the Union Finance Ministry has appointed Smita Srivastava as general manager and director on the board from April 17, 2023.

Srivastava served as the MD and CEO of Health Insurance TPA of India Limited. She is a graduate and AIII (associate of Insurance Institute of India) from the Insurance Institute of India with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.


Last month, insurance regulator IRDAI said New India Assurance continues to remain as domestic systemically important insurer (D-SII) and is perceived as "too big or too important to fail.”

