New hires at Mindtree grew six fold in one year but that's not enough

Mindtree is set to add more fresh graduates to its more than 35,000 workforce to create an optimal talent pyramid, said Suresh Bethavandu, Chief People Officer, at the mid-cap Mumbai-based IT firm on Tuesday. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, a day after Mindtree's strong fourth-quarter results, the company official also said that salary hikes and employee costs at Mindtree will remain competitive and aligned with industry benchmarks in FY23.

"Hiring the best talent continues to be critical to our growth strategy. Our net headcount addition in FY22 was over 11,200 — more than six times the headcount addition in the preceding year. We closed FY22 with a global headcount of more than 35,000. Through FY23, we expect our hiring of fresh graduates to increase significantly," Bethavandu said in an email response to CNBC-TV18.

Around 50 percent of new joiners include freshers at Mindtree and the company sees hiring raw talent as an advantage on both the cost and skills front.

"Adding fresh graduates to our workforce is crucial to creating an optimal talent pyramid, not just from a cost, but also from skills and scalability perspectives. Our experience with fresh graduates has been good. They are the true digital natives, often multi-skilled, and highly comfortable with technology. They themselves consume a lot of digital products and services and therefore bring helpful end-user perspectives to the intended outcomes. This helps accelerate and optimize the development process, which is crucial to the success of digital engagements," Bethavandu added.

On the attrition front, Mindtree's attrition rate worsened to 23.8 percent in the March quarter from 21.9 percent in the October-December period. The management, however, stays confident and told CNBC-TV18 that "attrition will gradually stabilise over the next few quarters."

In recent months, India's IT sector has reported higher attrition rates, with companies from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and many others facing an exodus of talent to greener pastures as companies slug it out to corner skilled workers.

To further put it into perspective, TCS in its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday reported an attrition rate of 17.4 percent, which climbed from 7.2 percent on-year and 15.3 percent in the preceding quarter.

For Infosys , attrition at the company worsened to 27.7 percent between January and March, as against 25.5 percent in the previous three months.

Earlier in the third quarter that ended in December 2021, IT firms like Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported a more than 20 percent attrition rate, although India's largest IT firm TCS was able to keep it below 20 percent at 15.3 percent. Other major IT firms such as HCL Technologies and Wipro are set to declare their fiscal fourth-quarter results on April 21 and April 29, respectively.

The war or search for talent has coincided amid a COVID-19 fuelled pandemic that saw the traditional work-from-office model getting increasingly replaced with work-from-home. To deal with the problem of attrition or the Great Resignation , IT companies have been hiring more people than usual along with giving out retention bonuses, increments, promotions and other HR initiatives to retain talent.

Industry lobby Nasscom in mid-February had expressed hope that the problem of attrition may have hit its peak, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) had quoted vice-chairman Krishnan Ramanujam as saying.

"Maybe there is hope that we are at the peak and hopefully it will get better from here on," PTI quoted Ramanujam, who serves as the president and head of business and technology services at the largest IT exporter, TCS, as telling reporters at Nasscom's strategic review press conference.