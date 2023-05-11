English
Neuland Laboratories shares end at 52 week high on record high operating profit, 60% jump in revenue

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023

Neuland Laboratories reported a 60 percent jump in its overall revenue to Rs 407.1 crore, led by growth in its specialty and CMS segments. 

Shares of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent to end of a 52-week high of Rs 2,540.15 after the company's operating profit more than tripled from last year during the March quarter.

The company reported its highest-ever EBITDA during the March quarter of Rs 119.8 crore, a growth of 208 percent from the same period last year's figure of Rs 38.8 crore.
Neuland Laboratories reported a 60 percent jump in its overall revenue to Rs 407.1 crore, led by growth in its specialty and CMS segments.
X