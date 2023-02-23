Netflix slashes prices in select countries to drive subscription growth

This move comes as the streaming giant strives to sustain its subscriber growth in the face of stiff competition from its rivals.

Netflix Inc on Thursday announced that it had reduced subscription plan prices in select countries, as the streaming giant aims to maintain its subscriber growth amidst stiff competition from rivals.

With the pandemic-fueled growth slowing down and consumers becoming more cautious about spending, streaming companies have heightened their competition and are rethinking their strategies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news earlier in the day, the price cuts are applicable in more than 30 countries which includes certain Middle Eastern countries, sub-Saharan African markets, as well as parts of Latin America and Asia. The price cuts affect specific tiers of Netflix in these markets, and in some cases, subscription costs are being halved.

As Netflix operates in more than 190 countries, it has been striving to expand its share in newer international regions as the markets in the US and Canada saturate. Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to clamp down on password sharing for its streaming platform accounts.

A spokesperson for the company said, "We're always exploring ways to improve our members' experience. We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries."

The spokesperson did not provide any further details about the price cuts.