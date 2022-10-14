Netflix loops in Nasdaq-listed firm to provide transparency to advertisement performance

By Asmita Pant

Mini The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut on November 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the US, a 55 percent markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

Netflix has partnered with Nasdaq-listed Integral Ad Science, a global digital media quality company, to bring transparency into the advertising performance on the upcoming Netflix ad-supported tier.

Using IAS’s viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) verification, brands and agencies will gain insights on campaign reach and engagement to drive outcomes and shape marketing strategies, the company said.

“IAS will be one of our verification partners for the Basic with Ads plan - our new ad-supported tier,” said Jeremi Gorman, President of Worldwide Advertising at Netflix. “We are excited to bring IAS’ industry-leading verification suite of tools that will give advertisers confidence in the performance and placement of their ads.”

The firm expects IAS verification on Netflix to enable advertisers to maximise engagement through insights and make every impression count. It would be available in the first quarter of 2023.

The ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK, the company's chief operating officer, Greg Peters, announced on Thursday.

Netflix's 15-year-old streaming service has until now been commercial-free. Still, the Los Gatos, California, company decided to head in a new direction six months ago after reporting its first loss in subscribers in more than a decade. Through the first half of this year, Netflix lost 1.2 million subscribers, leaving it with nearly 221 million.