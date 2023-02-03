Netflix, General Motors partner to make EVs the stars on streaming, silver screen

Netflix, with this partnership, aims to support and educate creators to better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories. In addition to this, the streaming giant is also trying to increase the presence of EVs on the screen to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimising energy use.

Netflix and General Motors (GM) have joined forces to make electric vehicles (EVs) the new star for several of its upcoming shows and films. The subscription video service and production company with this partnership aim to increase the presence of EVs in its originally produced content to enable more sustainable productions.

Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, in a statement, said, "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films.”

Hummer-EV (Image source - GM.com)

SIERRA EV

Deborah Wahl, Global Chief Marketing Officer of GM, said, “Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV.”

Cadillac LYRIQ

Over the next year, GM EVs would be seen in select Netflix shows and films like Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable. These contents will showcase multiple GM brand cars like Chevrolet Bolt, HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

Chevrolet Bolt

“Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs,” Wahl added.

BLAZER EV

The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial that will star Will Ferrell and air during the February 12’s Super Bowl event. In the commercial, fans would see Ferrell enter the Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, and more. Netflix and GM called the agreement "part of a commitment to a more sustainable future.” Neither of the companies has revealed any update on the financial terms of the deal.

SILVERADO RST