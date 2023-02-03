Netflix, General Motors partner to make EVs the stars on streaming, silver screen

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Netflix, with this partnership, aims to support and educate creators to better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories. In addition to this, the streaming giant is also trying to increase the presence of EVs on the screen to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimising energy use.
Netflix and General Motors (GM) have joined forces to make electric vehicles (EVs) the new star for several of its upcoming shows and films. The subscription video service and production company with this partnership aim to increase the presence of EVs in its originally produced content to enable more sustainable productions.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world
Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class
Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, in a statement, said, "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films.”
Hummer-EV (Image source - GM.com)
Netflix, with this partnership, aims to support and educate creators to better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories. In addition to this, the streaming giant is also trying to increase the presence of EVs on the screen to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimising energy use.
SIERRA EV
Deborah Wahl, Global Chief Marketing Officer of GM, said, “Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV.”
Cadillac LYRIQ
Over the next year, GM EVs would be seen in select Netflix shows and films like Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable. These contents will showcase multiple GM brand cars like Chevrolet Bolt, HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.
Chevrolet Bolt
“Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs,” Wahl added.
BLAZER EV
The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial that will star Will Ferrell and air during the February 12’s Super Bowl event. In the commercial, fans would see Ferrell enter the Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, and more. Netflix and GM called the agreement "part of a commitment to a more sustainable future.” Neither of the companies has revealed any update on the financial terms of the deal.
SILVERADO RST
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 3:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!