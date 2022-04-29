Netflix fires employees after losing subscribers: Report

A week after posting disappointing subscriber growth, Netflix on Thursday started taking cost-cutting measures by eliminating an undisclosed number of employees working in marketing-related jobs, media reports said.

Some of those who have been laid off claimed to have worked on Tudum, a website that promotes movies and TV shows on the streaming service, Los Angeles Times reported.

The layoffs are expected to be part of the broader restructuring of Netflix’s marketing department, Bloomberg reported. Last month, the company’s chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John departed the streaming giant.

A number of employees who had been asked to leave took to Twitter to announce their departures.

“Netflix recruited me seven months ago only to lay me and a bunch of other talented people off today,” Evette Dionne, who goes by the user name @freeblackgirl, tweeted.

Last week, Netflix said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and fierce competition lead to the loss of about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 calendar year. The streaming giant expects to lose more in the current quarter, it said in a shocking disclosure that rattled investors.

On the bourses, Netflix’s shares plunged 35 percent in a single day, wiping out $54 billion in its market value. This was the first time that Netflix shed subscribers since 2011.

Tudum, which was launched in December last year, derives its name from the sound viewers hear when a Netflix program starts. The website was meant to work as a "backstage pass” to let viewers dig deeper into the Netflix films and series. Former Netflix CEO Saint John had been a big supporter of Tudum during its launch.