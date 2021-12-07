Nestle S.A. sets up global IT services centre in Bengaluru; to support over 45 countries

New Delhi: Swiss FMCG major Nestle S.A. on Tuesday said it has opened a global IT services centre in Bengaluru to support its entities in over 45 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa. Nestle Global Services India (NGSI), which is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022, will also complement its network of IT hubs around the world, according to a statement from the Swiss FMCG major.

However, the company has not shared the details regarding the investment to set up NGSI. NGSI will have a specialised IT team of about 150 people with expertise in technology and experience in managing regional and global projects.

"This new set-up is part of Nestle's evolving IT operating model to support changing business needs and accelerating growth. NGSI will be housed as a separate division of Nestle R&D Centre India Private Ltd," said Nestle S.A. It will enable Nestle's growth by facilitating direct access in the region to technology skills in business solutions, digital, data analytics and artificial intelligence, among others, it added.

NGSI will also support the implementation and operations of IT solutions and platforms. Nestle, S.A. Head (Information Technology) and Chief Information Officer Chris Wright said, "The Nestle Global Services India is the next step in the Group's IT evolution journey to build the right skills and capabilities across the world, to be able to support Nestle's digitalisation and rapidly changing business needs. It is set up to provide among others, more data-driven analytics to best support our markets across the region."

Bengaluru has been selected as the location because of its reputation as a technology capital in Asia, recognised innovative capacity, talent availability and diversity, as well as proximity to many external resources that Nestle's IT function is already working with globally, he said.

Earlier, Nestle had opened a global R&D centre at Manesar in Haryana that provides expertise in product innovation and development. "This latest investment of opening an IT centre in India further demonstrates Nestle S.A.'s continued commitment to India," the Swiss FMCG major said.

Nestle is present in India for 109 years and its step-down firm Nestle India has nine factories in here. Nestle India had a revenue of Rs 13,350.03 crore in 2020.