Nestle, ITC in last lap in race for multi-crore Capital Foods acquisition deal

The two finalists leading the race to buy Mumbai-based Capital Foods are giants Nestle India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Swiss multinational Nestle SA, and ITC Ltd , reported Mint. The winner of the race could shell out anywhere between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore in a deal to acquire the maker of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones food ingredients, the report quoted sources as saying.

“Nestle’s bid is the highest. ITC’s bid is very close to that," according to a source who is in the know of the deal.

Nestle SA has been in talks with Capital Foods for a deal for the last few months, and the number floating around was around $1 billion. But they weren't the only suitors as Capital Foods, one of India’s largest culinary food ingredient maker, also saw interest from Kraft Heinz, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, and ITC.