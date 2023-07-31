Nestle optimistic about growth prospects in India amid inflation challenges

Despite facing inflationary pressures, Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Suresh Narayanan, exudes confidence in the company's growth prospects. Emphasising its commitment to manufacturing within the country, Nestle India unveils an impressive investment plan. A substantial Rs 6,000 crore is earmarked for capacity creation, with a strategic focus on prepared dishes, chocolates, confectioneries, nutrition, and coffee.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Suresh Narayanan, chairman, and managing director, said, " Till 2020, the company had spent about Rs 7,000-8,000 crore from the time of its inception. So in about 60 years, we had spent about Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 crore. From 2020 to the first half of 2023, we have already spent about Rs 2,130 crore in capacity expansion."

Looking forward, an additional Rs 4,130 crore was earmarked for investment from the first half of 2023 until 2025. This ambitious plan, totaling Rs 6,000 crore, was primarily aimed at capacity creation, with a significant focus on prepared dishes, chocolates, confectioneries, nutrition, and coffee, Narayanan said.

"From the first half of 2023 till 2025, another Rs 4,130 is being invested. So in all over, Rs 6,000 crore of investment is coming in. About a third of this investment is in terms of the prepared dishes category, about a third is in chocolates and confectionaries and the rest of it is in nutrition and coffee," he said.

Impact of inflation on growth: a positive outlook

Narayanan acknowledged that in 2022, the company achieved a commendable 14 percent growth in turnover. Breaking down the numbers, approximately 10 percent of the growth was attributed to organic, value-based expansion, while the remaining 4 percent came from volume growth.

He emphasised that a trend of about seven to eight percent volume growth was expected for the company.

The CMD drew attention to the unprecedented inflation experienced in 2022, surpassing the inflation levels of previous years. Despite these challenges, the company managed to achieve a notable 10 percent organic growth and four percent volume growth during the year.

Narayanan stated that if inflation moderates, the company could return to its anticipated trend of seven to eight percent volume growth, reflecting the underlying rhythm of the market.

"Going forward, if inflation moderates (and there is a big 'if' to that), the volume growth for the company would get back on the trend line, which is the seven to eight percent volume growth that we have seen. That's the expectation and the underlying rhythm of the market dictating it."

Food inflation continues to be a cause of concern

While expressing optimism, Narayanan did not overlook the prevailing concerns related to food inflation. Wheat prices remained a matter of concern, and although milk prices were stable, structural issues hindered a substantial decrease in milk prices.

Other commodities, such as coffee, saw a significant surge of 50-60 percent in the last two years, indicating a persistent specter of food inflation. He also acknowledged the impact of climate change, uneven monsoon distribution, and the looming influence of el-nino on commodities like tomatoes, chili, and spices.

He asserted that these factors would inevitably contribute to inflationary pressures on the organisation. Despite these challenges, the milk and nutrition segment of the company, accounting for about 40 percent of its business, remained a beneficiary of double-digit growth, demonstrating its promising potential as a sustainable source of growth.

Narayanan emphasised that penetration-led volume growth was driving strong demand, not only from large metros and mega-cities but also from rural areas, commonly referred to as Bharat.

He reiterated the company's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative, with 98-99 percent of the products sold in India being locally manufactured. Furthermore, he announced plans for an environmentally friendly, technologically advanced factory in Odisha, which would serve as an example for other food processing companies.

