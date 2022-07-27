Nestle India sales may rise but margin to remain under pressure

Nestle India is expected to post double-digit growth in sales in its June quarter results on Thursday amid a broad-based recovery in consumption but the margin is likely to be hit due to input cost inflation.

A CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates Nestle India revenue to jump over 11 percent to Rs 3,865 crore against Rs 3,476.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG) major is expected to report a profit after tax of nearly 7 percent at Rs 575 crore, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll, against Rs 538.6 crore in the June quarter last year.

The poll expects margin to come in at 22.9 percent against last June quarter’s 24 percent amid high input cost inflation. In fact, the company had taken 4-5 percent price hikes to mitigate input cost inflation.

Nestle India’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is expected to rise 6.1 percent to Rs 885 crore as per the CNBC-TV18 poll against its last June quarter’s 833.9 crore.

Brokerage views

IIFL Securities expects Nestle India's revenue to grow 10.5 percent to Rs 3,825.9 crore over the year-ago quarter. It predicts the profit after tax to come in at 564.4 crore, rising 4.8 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The domestic brokerage has set a target price of Rs 18,300 with an 'add' recommendation.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct estimates Nestle India to report net profit at Rs 566.1 crore up 5.1 percent YoY and down 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), as per a Moneycontrol report.

Net sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent YoY and decrease 3.6 percent QoQ to Rs 3,837.8 crore, it added. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.9 percent YoY and decline 3.8 percent QoQ to Rs 889.7 crore, it further added.

At Wednesday’s close, Nestle India's share price was quoting at Rs 18,570.60, up just 0.32 percent, on BSE after opening at Rs 18,520.45. It touched an intra-day high price of Rs 18,655.70. The stock has corrected around 10 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 20,599.95.