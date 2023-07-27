Nestle India Q2 Results: Underlying volume growth of 4-5%, overall sales growth at 15%

The company also mentioned that it will be extending its current financial year to March 2024 and follow an April-March financial year format. Until date, the company followed a calendar year format from January-December.

Nestle India reported its second quarter results for calendar year 2023 where the company's volume growth was marginally below street expectations.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the underlying volume growth for the April-June period stood at 4-5 percent, compared to the CNBC-TV18 expectations of 7-8 percent.

Shares of Nestle India fell as much as 3 percent after the below-than-estimated volume growth number.

For the June quarter, Nestle India reported a net profit of Rs 698.3 crore, which was in-line with CNBC-TV18's poll expectations of Rs 690 crore.

Other parameters like the company's revenue, operating profit and EBITDA margin were also largely in-line with CNBC-TV18's poll expectations.

For the quarter, the company reported total sales growth of 15 percent year-on-year, with domestic sales growth of 14.6 percent.

"This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups," Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan said. He further said that domestic sales growth was supported by prudent pricing and a combination of mix and volume with targeted brand support.

E-commerce now accounts for 6.5 percent of Nestle India's overall sales, the company's statement said.

Nestle India's Commodity Outlook:

Commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials have been in the lower price range.

A reversal of price trend is noted in fuels with prices softening in the June quarter after peaking towards the end of the March quarter.

There has been price stability in fresh milk.

Robusta prices are elevated and are expected to remain volatile.

How did Nestle's Various Product Groups fare during the quarter

Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids: Double-digit growth driven by Maggi and distribution expansion.

Milk Products & Nutrition: Strong double-digit growth despite inflationary pressures, driven by Milkmaid and Peptamen.

Confectionery: Kitkat and Munch contribute to double-digit growth

Beverages: Growth led by greater household penetration for both hot and cold coffee occassions.

Petcare: Felix has received positive feedback from trade and cat parents.

"It has always been an expensive stock but Long-term growth prospects are better," Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities told CNBC-TV18. "Operating performance over the last few quarters have been pretty good, they have beaten expectations more number of times. So overall I believe that this will continue to remain expensive. we will track earnings growth in terms of the returns that the stock will deliver," he added.

Shares of Nestle India are trading 2.2 percent lower at Rs 22,304.