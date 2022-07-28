Maggi-maker Nestle India has improved its share in the noodles market, the FMCG firm said on Thursday while announcing its April-June quarter results which continue to reflect margin woes amid high input inflation costs and subdued demand in the rural markets.

"We continued to see strong momentum in megacities and metros, as well as strong acceleration across smaller town classes which reinforces the execution of our RURBAN strategy," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India.

"We are also heartened by a smart uptick in sales in rural markets this quarter which augurs well for a credible momentum in the future."

Nestle India also recorded double-digit growth across channels in the beverages category.

"We are witnessing early signs of softening in a few of the commodities like edible oils and packaging materials. Fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee costs are expected to remain firm with continued increase in demand and volatility," Nestle India said.

The FMCG firm's net profit slipped more than 4 percent to Rs 515 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 538.58 crore in the same period a year ago. Nestle missed the estimate of net profit at Rs 575 crore by a CNBC-TV18 poll by a considerable margin.

The total sales (revenue) for the quarter came in at Rs 4,036.5 crore rising over 16 percent from Rs 3,476.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Narayanan also said that the firm's effort in this quarter was to secure "engines of growth".

"Our endeavour this quarter was to secure our ‘engines of growth’ in this inflationary context and to enable sharp overall business recovery when the pressures abate. The growth is broad-based and while being primarily driven by pricing, has a healthy underlying volume and mix evolution,” he said in the company statement.