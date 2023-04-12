Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27 for 2023

Nestle India said the interim dividend for 2023 will be paid on and from May 8, 2023, along with the final dividend for the year 2022. Shares of Nestle India Ltd ended at Rs 19,420, down by Rs 251.90, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Wednesday, April 12, declared an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2023.

"The board of the company in a meeting held on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2023 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company of 9,64,15,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs 10 each," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India said the interim dividend for 2023 will be paid on and from May 8, 2023, along with the final dividend for the year 2022, if approved by the members at the 64th annual general meeting scheduled to be held on April 12, 2023. The company follows January to December financial year.

Also Read: Warren Buffett says his company has invested more money in Japan than most countries

It has fixed April 21, 2023, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

On October 31, 2022, Nestle India declared a second interim dividend of Rs 120 and a final dividend of Rs 65 on Apr 21, 2022.