Nestle India CFO David Steven McDaniel to step down from March

By Sangam Singh

David Steven McDaniel, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Nestle India will step down from March 2023, said the company. Nestle further added that McDaniel will be taking up a new responsibility with a Nestle affiliate.

McDaniel will be succeeded by Svetlana Boldina, a Russian national who is Nestle Indonesia's head of finance and control. Svetlana has over two decades of management experience and has been associated with the company in Indonesia, Eastern Europe, and Russia for 16 years now.

Recently, Nestle CEO Mark Schneider announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the South-Asian nation by 2025. The company said that this move will help accelerate its core business and leverage new opportunities for growth.